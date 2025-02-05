Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Patent For Screen-Based Mind Control
Research into subliminal image control of the human nervous system resurfaces
Jul 24
•
Thobey Campion
139
34
33
June 2026
The Man Who Saw the Internet in 1922
The Noosphere Predicted the Rise of a Global Super Brain
Jun 2
•
Thobey Campion
17
3
3
February 2025
The Alien Tome
No One Can Decipher The Medieval Voynich Manuscript
Feb 5, 2025
•
Thobey Campion
19
2
2
September 2022
Tons of Mirrors ☀️🛰️🪞🌒⚡
Ben Nowack is Solving Solar Energy's Nighttime Problem
Sep 8, 2022
•
Thobey Campion
3
3
August 2022
Save As: DNA 🧬 Part 2
The Part Where Things Get Very Very Real
Aug 30, 2022
•
Thobey Campion
5
June 2022
Save As: DNA 🧬 Part 1
A Tale of Two Challenges
Jun 23, 2022
•
Thobey Campion
7
2
1
December 2021
Stanford Professor Garry Nolan Is Analyzing Anomalous Materials From UFO Crashes
A Q&A with one of the foremost scientists studying UAPs, and what he hopes to learn by systematically studying bizarre and difficult-to-explain…
Dec 10, 2021
•
Thobey Campion
1
1
October 2021
🔮 web3 Is In Our Nature I 🌱
Lessons From the Natural World For Building a Decentralized Internet
Oct 29, 2021
•
Thobey Campion
7
3
1
🔮 web3 Is In Our Nature II 🌱
Lessons from Our Natural World for Building a Decentralized Internet
Oct 29, 2021
•
Thobey Campion
3
June 2021
The EXO Guide to Steganography
A Trip Through An Intentionally Unseeable World
Jun 30, 2021
•
Thobey Campion
19
6
Meet Chuck Easttom
Digital Forensics Expert and Steganographer
Jun 29, 2021
•
Thobey Campion
2
1
May 2021
The Harmonic Grid
Bruce Cathie's valiant quest to correlate every UFO sighting (and everything else, ever)
May 16, 2021
•
Thobey Campion
13
1
© 2026 Thobey Campion
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts