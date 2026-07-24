EXO

EXO

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—Z—'s avatar
—Z—
6d

Thobey, thanks for expanding on this interesting patent. I'm reminded of the CIA Gateway Process / Hemi-sync gateway protocol from Monroe Institute, specifically the alpha states stimulated by binaural beats. It and the patent connect at entrainment: using rhythmic sensory input to influence brain and nervous system activity.

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Oliviana's avatar
Oliviana
4d

G5 antennas emit frequencies too and they are everywhere.

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